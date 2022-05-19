Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells $18,915.84 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 14,778 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 961,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,862. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $259.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.