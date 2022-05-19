PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $539,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.87. 11,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.