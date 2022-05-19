Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWCDF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PWCDF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 19,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

