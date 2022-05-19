Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Pool worth $50,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.99 and a 200 day moving average of $481.10. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

