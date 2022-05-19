Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $5.67 million and $2.27 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00005522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

