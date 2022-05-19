Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

