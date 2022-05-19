Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.