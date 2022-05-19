Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

