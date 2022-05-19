Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $494,605.02 and $1,421.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00307142 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,197,024 coins and its circulating supply is 435,936,588 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.