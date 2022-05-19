Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 409,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.