Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 105.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

