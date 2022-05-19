Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 181,730 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,730 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

