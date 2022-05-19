Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,000 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

