Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

