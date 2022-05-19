Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

