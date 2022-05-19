Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP opened at $167.29 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.19.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

