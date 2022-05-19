Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 800 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,645,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ALE opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

