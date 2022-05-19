Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

