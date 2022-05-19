Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

