Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 55,916 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,916 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.40% of Beyond Meat worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $13,358,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

