Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 926,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 145.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.