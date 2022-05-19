Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

PSX stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Phillips 66 by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

