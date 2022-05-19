Philip G. Shotts Sells 10,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CL opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

