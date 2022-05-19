PetroDollar Price Hits $0.0122 (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $783,841.12 and approximately $248.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

