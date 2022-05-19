Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
