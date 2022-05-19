Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

