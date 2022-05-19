Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 3,123,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,654. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

