pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.00

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $623,112.93 and approximately $59.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,480.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.