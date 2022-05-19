Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

