PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 2.3%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77). Approximately 13,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 208,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of £40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider William Good acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,749.51). Also, insider James Barham acquired 33,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £19,874.15 ($24,499.69).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

