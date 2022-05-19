ParkByte Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (PKB)

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkByte has a market cap of $12,618.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkByte has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.