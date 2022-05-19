Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 923 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,001. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.