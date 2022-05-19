Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

