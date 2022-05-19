Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.52 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.