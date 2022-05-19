Pantheon Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 429,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,460. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

