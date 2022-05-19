Pantheon Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 211,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,717. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

