Pantheon Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,236. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

