Pamela Esposito Sells 3,507 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 274,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $671.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

