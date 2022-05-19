Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Hits $8.54 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $256,633.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 681,341,861 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

