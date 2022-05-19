Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded down $7.72 on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 780,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,191. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

