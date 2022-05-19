Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 416,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,432. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $5,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $15,250,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

