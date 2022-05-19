Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.05). 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

