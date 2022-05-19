Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating) rose 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 127,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbsat in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orbsat in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orbsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

