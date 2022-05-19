OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

