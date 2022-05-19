Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Shares of OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

