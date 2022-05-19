OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 114,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,893. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

