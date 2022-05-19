Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

