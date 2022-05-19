Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

