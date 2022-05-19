Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,271. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.81 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

