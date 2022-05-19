Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,365 ($29.15).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 715.20 ($8.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,375.60. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($123,328.40). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,266.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,223.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

