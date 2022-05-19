Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.29

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 712896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

