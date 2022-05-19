O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,799 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock worth $226,913,662. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

